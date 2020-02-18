Acupuncture: acupuncture can be defined as the insertion of a solid needle into the body with the purpose of therapy, disease prevention or maintenance of health (Acupuncture Regulatory Working Group, 2003). In the UK, acupuncture is an act of veterinary surgery. The mechanism of action of acupuncture is not fully understood, but an intact nervous system is a requirement for it to work. It appears some effects are mediated by endorphins and other opiates (opiate antagonists such as naloxone can block the effect of acupuncture). Evidence also exists that acupuncture upregulates messenger RNA for pre-encephalin – this is likely to be the mechanism of the increasingly prolonged effects of acupuncture over time. The placement of needles stimulates Aδ fibres, which are associated with acute pain. This means the onward transmission from C fibres is suppressed and so chronic pain is decreased. This is most effective when the needle is placed near the source of the pain.