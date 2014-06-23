Uroliths

Removing uroliths

In cats, most uroliths are struvite and calcium oxalate. Since oxalate stones cannot be dissolved they should be surgically removed. Struvite stones may be dissolved using an appropriate diet – for example, Royal Canin Urinary S/O – in an average of 18 days (Houston et al, 2011), Hill’s s/d in as little as 14 days or Hill’s c/d Multicare in as little as four weeks (Lulich et al, 2013). Measure the number and size of stones prior to changing the diet, then remeasure them after a month. If the stones are struvite they should be much smaller and fewer (Lulich et al, 2013). If this has not occurred they should be removed surgically and sent for quantitative analysis.