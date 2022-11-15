When assisting with the assessment, it is important to handle the patient gently, and ensure the head, neck and spinal cord are supported at all times. If any fractures are suspected, thorough discussion with the veterinary team should be completed so the safest way to handle the patient for the assessment can be planned. Careful positioning of the head and neck ensures no occlusion of the jugular vein, as this can decrease venous return from the brain, which can lead to increased intra-cranial pressure and can cause intra-cranial haemorrhage (O’Dwyer, 2018).