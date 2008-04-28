MMM can be seen in any breed of dog with no apparent gender predilection. The average age of onset is three years, although dogs as young as four months old have been reported with MMM. Diagnosis can be confirmed by detection of significant levels of anti-type 2M muscle fibre antibodies in the serum of suspected dogs. False negative results may occur if corticosteroids have been administered before sampling. Serum creatinine kinase (CK) levels are modestly elevated in some dogs in the acute phase of MMM. Electromyography (EMG) can help to confirm the selective involvement of masticatory muscles and differentiate MMM from polymyositis. However, EMG may be normal in dogs with end-stage disease because of severe fibrosis and myofibre depletion. Evaluation of muscle biopsy taken from the masticatory muscles can also provide diagnostic confirmation of the disease, as well as prognostic information by determining the stage of the disease.