28 Apr 2008
LAURENT S GAROSI examines trismus, dropped jaw and masticatory muscle atrophy in dogs its cause, physical and neurological signs and treatment options
THE trigeminal nerve (CNV) provides motor innervation of the masticatory muscles (temporalis, masseter, medial and lateral pterygoid and rostral part of the digastric muscles) and sensory innervation of the face (including cornea, mucosa of the nasal septum and mucosa of the oral cavity).
It consists of three branches, namely ophthalmic, maxillary and mandibular. The mandibular branch serves both a motor and sensory function, while the other two have only sensory functions. The motor function of CNV is assessed by evaluating the size and symmetry of the masticatory muscles and testing the resistance of the jaw to opening the mouth.
Trismus is defined as difficulty in opening the jaw. Neurological conditions responsible for trismus include masticatory muscle myositis, muscular dystrophy, polymyositis, extraocular myositis (referred jaw pain) and tetanus. Non-neurological causes comprise craniomandibular osteopathy, retrobulbar abscess and temporomandibular joint disease, including luxation/ subluxation. Complete physical and neurological examination is important to distinguish these different conditions. Patients should be closely examined for evidence of trauma, which could have resulted in temporomandibular joint luxation or subluxation.
Thorough oral and ophthalmic examination should be performed. Retrobulbar masses often cause a visible swelling or drainage behind the carnassial teeth. Animals with trismus caused by tetanus often show a characteristic facial expression (risus sardonicus) resulting from an increase in facial muscle tone ().
• Masticatory muscle myositis
Masticatory muscle myositis (MMM) is an auto-immune, focal inflammatory myopathy with clinical signs restricted to the muscles of mastication (masseter, temporalis, pterygoid and rostral digastricus), which are innervated by the mandibular branch of the trigeminal nerve. Masticatory muscles contain a unique muscle fibre type (type 2M) that differs both histochemically and biochemically from fibre type present in limb muscles (types 1A and 2A). Biopsies of dogs with MMM are characterised by intense multifocal lymphocytic and plasmacytic perivascular infiltration, occasional eosinophils, necrosis and phagocytosis of type 2M myofibres. Circulating autoantibodies against masticatory muscle type 2M fibres (fibre type-specific autoantibodies) can be detected in more than 80 per cent of dogs with MMM and are the basis of serology testing for this condition. Despite many hypotheses proposed to explain the formation of autoantibodies directed specifically against type 2M fibres, including molecular mimicry, the primary initiating factor to this autoimmune disorder is unknown.
The most common clinical signs associated with MMM are the inability to open the jaw, jaw pain, and masticatory muscle atrophy. Some dogs may present with pyrexia, mandibular lymphadenopathy, trismus, swollen and painful masticatory muscles, and bilateral exophthalmos from swelling of the pterygoid muscles during the acute phase of the condition (). Many owners, however, do not recognise a problem in the animal until the chronic phase – when marked muscle atrophy and enophthalmos, because of atrophied pterygoid muscles, are present.
MMM can be seen in any breed of dog with no apparent gender predilection. The average age of onset is three years, although dogs as young as four months old have been reported with MMM. Diagnosis can be confirmed by detection of significant levels of anti-type 2M muscle fibre antibodies in the serum of suspected dogs. False negative results may occur if corticosteroids have been administered before sampling. Serum creatinine kinase (CK) levels are modestly elevated in some dogs in the acute phase of MMM. Electromyography (EMG) can help to confirm the selective involvement of masticatory muscles and differentiate MMM from polymyositis. However, EMG may be normal in dogs with end-stage disease because of severe fibrosis and myofibre depletion. Evaluation of muscle biopsy taken from the masticatory muscles can also provide diagnostic confirmation of the disease, as well as prognostic information by determining the stage of the disease.
Immunosuppressive doses of corticosteroids (prednisolone 1-2mg/kg every 12 hours orally) comprises the cornerstone of treatment of MMM. This dose should be maintained until jaw function and serum CK level (when initially elevated) have both returned to normal. Dosage of prednisolone is then slowly decreased over a few months to the lowest (every other day) dose that keeps the clinical signs at bay. Other immunosuppressive agents, such as azathioprine (1-2mg/kg every 24 hours orally), are indicated in dogs that failed to respond to corticosteroid treatment or that relapsed when the dose was tapered. Shortterm prognosis is usually good. However, many dogs that are treated for an insufficient period of time will experience relapses. Life-long treatment is occasionally necessary. The prognosis of dogs in the more chronic phase of the disease (gradual replacement of myofibres by fibrous tissue) is guarded. Persistent muscle atrophy is a common manifestation of the disease.
An inability to close the mouth, described as dropped jaw, is a commonly encountered presentation in dogs (). Animals with dropped jaw frequently present with difficulty in eating and drinking and hypersalivation. The most common cause for this presenting sign is idiopathic trigeminal neuropathy (also called trigeminal neuritis, trigeminal neurapraxia or trigeminal nerve palsy). Other neurological causes for bilateral paralysis of the mandibular branch of the trigeminal nerve include multicentric lymphosarcoma (neoplastic lymphoid cell infiltration), myelomonocytic leukaemia, idiopathic hypertrophic chronic pachymeningitis, disseminated, non-suppurative ganglioradiculoneuritis and rabies.
Non-neurological causes are usually responsible for mechanical obstruction and include bilateral luxation of the temporomandibular joints, fracture of the mandible or an oral foreign body.
• Idiopathic trigeminal neuropathy
Idiopathic trigeminal neuropathy is the most common cause of dropped jaw and the onset is usually acute. Horner’s syndrome, where there is some degree of loss in the sensory distribution of the trigeminal nerve and facial nerve paralysis, can occasionally be associated with drop jaw. It is a diagnosis of exclusion and cannot be confirmed by any antemortem test.
EMG and cerebrospinalfluid (CSF) were the only tests that showed abnormal results in most dogs. EMG often revealed positive sharp wave and/or fibrillation potentials in the masticatory muscles – unless the dog was tested too soon after the onset of mandibular paralysis (up to seven days after onset). CSF analysis can reveal a mild mononuclear pleocytosis, often with normal or mildly elevated protein content or can be normal. The aetiology remains unknown.
A nonsuppurative inflammatory neuritis in motor branches of the trigeminal nerve and ganglion has been confirmed in some cases. However, it is unknown whether this inflammatory process occurs in all cases. Some postulated a link with dogs carrying a heavy object, which was hypothesised to stretch the mandibular nerve from hyperextension of the jaw.
Treatment is mainly supportive – by helping the animal to eat and drink. Corticosteroid administration appears not to affect the clinical course of the disease. The use of tape muzzles has been recommended to improve ingestion of food, as these dogs are unable to grab food but can swallow normally. The mean recovery time ranges from two to 10 weeks. Dogs with a longer recovery frequently show marked atrophy of the masticatory muscle caused by prolonged denervation.
• Chronic polyradiculoneuritis
Although rare, unilateral atrophy or bilateral paralysis of muscles of mastication can be caused by chronic polyradiculoneuritis, in which neural involvement is largely focused in the trigeminal nerves. Syndromes that may be classified as chronic polyradiculoneuritis include:
– chronic relapsing polyradiculoneuritis;
– hypertrophic neuropathy, polyradiculoneuritis; and
– chronic polyneuritis. The aetiology and pathogenesis of these syndromes is largely undetermined and very little is known about the treatment and prognosis of these conditions.
• Idiopathic hypertrophic chronic pachymeningitis
Idiopathic hypertrophic chronic pachymeningitis is a recently recognised cause of multiple cranial nerve deficits. Dropped jaw is the most common complaint with this condition. However, most dogs also show associated other cranial nerve deficits. No long tract signs (limb weakness, postural reaction deficit, ataxia) are usually observed as this condition mainly affects the meninges without brain parenchymal involvement.
Lurcher and greyhound seem to be predisposed. This condition is characterised by diffuse thickening of the dura mater caused by a fibrosing inflammatory process that involves the dura mater. The aetiology is unknown. The CSF in most cases showed inflammatory changes, but can be normal.
Neuroimaging studies revealed diffuse or localised thickening of the dura. MRI is key to diagnosis of this disorder, with increased meningeal thickening and diffuse or localised hyperintensity in T2W and FLAIR images and severe contrast enhancement. Treatment consists of using immunosuppressive doses of corticosteroids (prednisolone 1-2mg/kg every 12 hours orally until remission, then at decreasing dosage). The addition of other immunosuppressants, such as cytosine arabinoside, seems to help gain a better control of the disease. Although most dogs get into clinical remission, a cure is more difficult to obtain.
• Neoplastic cell infiltration of the trigeminal nerve
Dogs with dropped jaw that present with multiple cranial nerve or other neurological deficits are more at risk of having malignant disease. Further diagnostic tests, therefore, should be considered to rule out neoplastic or infectious disease.
Both multicentric lymphosarcoma and myelomonocytic leukaemia have been identified as possible causes of dropped jaw in dogs – primarily via neoplastic infiltration of the trigeminal nerve. Lymphosarcoma in dogs can take a number of different forms and can involve the CNS, the peripheral nervous system (PNS), or both ().
Dogs with CNS involvement frequently present immature lymphoid pleocytosis on CSF analysis, while dogs with PNS involvement may have normal CSF. Treatment options are limited and include the use of corticosteroids, lomustine (CCNU) carmustine (BCNU), cytosine arabinoside and radiation therapy. Regardless of the treatment modality used, the long-term survival for dogs with multicentric lymphoma is guarded to poor, with most patients showing only a partial or brief remission of clinical signs.
Masticatory muscle atrophy can occur unilaterally or bilaterally. It can result from impaired innervation due to lesions of the motor branch of the trigeminal nerve, lesions affecting the masticatory muscle themselves or systemic disorders. The latter is not a cause of unilateral muscle atrophy.
• Unilateral masticatory muscle atrophy
Unilateral masticatory muscle atrophy is uncommon with myositis and, when present, a trigeminal nerve disorder should be suspected. Unilateral involvement of the motor part of CNV causes ipsilateral masticatory muscle atrophy, secondary to neurogenic atrophy and decreased jaw tone. Enophthalmia and protrusion of the third eyelid can be observed in the ipsilateral eye (passive retraction of the eyeball secondary to loss of temporalis and digastric muscle mass). Decreased or complete loss of facial sensation may be seen with associated involvement of trigeminal sensory nerve branches.
Involvement of the ophthalmic branch of CNV can also produce decreased tear secretion and neurotropic keratitis secondary to the loss of afferent stimulation to the lacrimal reflex.
Other neurological signs – for example, hemiparesis, facial nerve paralysis, circling or mydriasis – may be seen as a result of expansion of the mass and subsequent damage to adjacent brain structures. Underlying causes for this unilateral masticatory muscle atrophy come down to trigeminal nerve sheath tumours and neuritis. In comparison to nerve sheath tumours, inflammatory diseases restricted to cranial nerves are uncommon in dogs. Possible causes of cranial neuritis include autoimmune or infectious processes. MRI allows earlier diagnosis of these trigeminal nerve lesions (Figures 5 and 6).
• Bilateral masticatory muscle atrophy
Bilateral masticatory muscle atrophy can be caused by:
– bilateral involvement of the motor branches of CNV (see section on dropped jaw), which is usually associated with reduced jaw tone, a drop jaw and/or an inability to close the mouth voluntarily;
– systemic disorder (cachexia, hyperadrenocorticism or exogenous steroid administration); and
– chronic masticatory muscle myopathy. In cases of chronic masticatory myositis, the atrophy is caused by destruction of myofibres and scarring. It is usually associated with reduced ability to open the jaw (see section on trismus).
As with unilateral atrophy, bilateral masticatory muscle atrophy may cause enophthalmia and protrusion of the third eyelid.
Laurent GarosiJob Title