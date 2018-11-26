As a rule of thumb, whenever a drug is more than 70% excreted via the renal route, the dose or dosing frequency may need to be altered in a patient with CKD. The breadth of the therapeutic window of the drug should also be borne in mind; dose reductions are more likely to maintain steady state concentrations, but may run the risk of accumulation, so for the drugs with a greater potential for toxicity, a decreased dosing frequency may be a safer approach – even if this leads to times where plasma concentrations fall below the therapeutic level.