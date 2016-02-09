In addition to the difficulties in defining what constitutes chronic pain, it is exceedingly difficult to recognise and assess. In cats, humans and dogs, serial quality of life questionnaires (QoLQs) are considered gold standard for chronic pain recognition and assessment because the condition most frequently manifests in lifestyle changes, to accommodate the pain, with or without overt physical signs such as lameness4-6, 9-14. An example of this is how cats with DJD most commonly present with reduced activity levels and reluctance to jump10, 15-17, with only one in three showing gait abnormalities18.