Panel 1. Clear care pathways Objective

● Implement regular pain assessment for chronic pain cases

Key results

● Our vets, nurses and caregivers have a clear understanding of each pet’s level of pain, enabling them to make informed decisions about treatment options

● Pain assessments are recorded in the clinical record to enable continuity of care between care providers

● Caregivers book repeat appointments to enable tracking of the pain management plan

Suggestions for how to action this

● Decide which pain assessment tools are to be used for dogs and cats with chronic pain

● Train the team on use of these tools

● Audit the documentation of pain assessments and reflect on the value provided by this approach – is this helping improve our pain management for those pets?

Power of social media to turn pain conversations around

One frustration that the survey highlighted, and one that many vet professionals will share, is clients who value the advice of unqualified keyboard warriors. This is why it is important to seize the opportunity to educate our caregivers and open the door to being the place that clients turn to for advice. Practice social media channels can be powerful here – especially when used to positive effect by producing educational posts.