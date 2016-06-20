The dog was positioned in right lateral recumbency and thoracotomy was performed over the left fourth intercostal space. Cautious extra-pericardial dissection of the PDA revealed its external morphology to be very wide, but short, with minimal space to pass the ligature around the ductus. However, after careful dissection, it was successfully ligated with 2/0 silk and 3/0 nylon sutures. Standard chest drains were considered too large for the size of this patient, so an 8G feeding tube was temporarily placed to function as a drain until the chest was closed when it was subsequently removed.