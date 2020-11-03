Follow-up

A ventral midline thoracotomy was performed and the mass – which was adhered to, but not invading the major vessels and pericardium – was dissected free. Histopathological examination of the excised mass confirmed the previous cytological diagnosis of thymoma. The dog recovered from the surgery and within two weeks had resolution of hypercalcaemia, polyuria and polydipsia. No signs of recurrence were reported in the first year follow-up after surgery.