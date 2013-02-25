Options for treatment include the prostaglandins. Prostaglandin causes contraction of the myometrium, luteolysis and relaxation of the cervix. It is important to note side effects can be severe, including hypersalivation, tachycardia, vomiting, ataxia and mild depression8. These effects are normally dose dependent and are reported to decrease with repeated administrations. Natural prostaglandins (for example, dinoprost) have decreased potency when compared to prostaglandin analogues (for example, cloprostenol) 8 and, therefore, side effects are not as pronounced. It is recommended serum progesterone levels should be determined before and after prostaglandin treatment to adjust dose and duration. In most cases, repeated doses are administered for up to seven to 10 days, but animals that require more than five days of treatment have a poorer prognosis for recovery of health and fertility. Prostaglandins should not be dispensed to clients due to the potential adverse effects they can induce in humans, including pregnancy loss4.