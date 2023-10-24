The addition of MCTs to the diet has been shown to increase mitochondrial function in dogs, increase metabolic synthesis of polyunsaturated fatty acids and their uptake, and inhibit excitatory neurotransmission in brain tissue (Molina et al, 2020; Chang et al, 2016; Berk et al, 2019). These are the suggested modes of action of the positive effects of MCT supplementation stated at a later point, although knowledge in this area is, as yet, incomplete. The effects may also vary depending on the different specific MCFAs used.