Mew-est updates: latest in feline medicine and oncology research
Samantha Taylor BVetMed(Hons), CertSAM, DipECVIM-CA, PGCert(TLHE), FHEA, FRCVS, Sarah Caney
BVSc, DSAM(Feline), PhD, MRCVS and Kasia Purzycka DVM, MVetMed, DipACVIM(Oncology), MRCVS outline some key facts and updates in research for cats, which they will collectively be covering in a series of CPD sessions during 2026.
Kasia Purzycka, Samantha Taylor, Sarah Caney
Job Title
Figure 1. The Abbott FreeStyle Libre 3 has a smaller footprint than the Libre 2 and may stay on longer.
The UK now has about 11 million cats, and the message that “cats are not small dogs” is well understood.
Cats are unique in terms of physiology and behaviour, and in presentation and treatment of disease. In parallel with increases in ownership, developments in medicine mean a need to keep up to date with the latest treatments and publications.
This article includes some key facts and updates in feline medicine and oncology, but much more will be discussed in a series of online CPD days offered in 2026.
Feline oncology facts
When it comes to oncology, some neoplastic conditions are almost unique to cats:
Feline injection site sarcoma. Although widely known to be a very aggressive tumour, this can be completely cured if diagnosed early and removed with wide margins at first attempt.
Bowenoid in situ carcinoma. A disease almost exclusive to cats.
Feline lung-digit syndrome. This is a unique metastatic pattern where a primary lung carcinoma spreads to the distal digits, rather than other locations. Affected cats usually present with lameness and swelling of their digit(s) rather than respiratory signs.
Thymoma. Associated with an exfoliative dermatitis in cats, but in dogs, paraneoplastic syndromes associated with thymoma more commonly include myasthenia gravis and megaoesophagus.
Even the same cancer can behave completely differently in cats compared to dogs, which can be important when discussing prognosis:
Nasal planum squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) can develop over years, and lesions can respond favourably to a variety of non-invasive treatments such as electrochemotherapy. In contrary, dog nasal planum SCC usually develops rapidly and the only treatment with chances of success is a radical surgery. Cases are usually poorly responsive to other treatment modalities.
Urothelial carcinoma – a tumour known to be mostly in canine urinary bladder trigone – in one-third of cats is located outside the bladder trigone, which means they can be amenable to surgery.
Given the very different feline metabolism, the same chemotherapy drugs can have different side effects in cats versus dogs. Understanding of these differences can allow us to keep feline patients safe, while avoiding unnecessary concerns over side effects not seen in this species:
Doxorubicin can cause cumulative cardiotoxicity in dogs, while cats suffer from renal toxicity.
Lomustine in dogs can be hepatotoxic, but we almost never see this in cats.
Cyclophosphamide can cause sterile haemorrhagic cystitis in dogs and not in cats.
While some neoplastic conditions might require a referral for a specialist input, the vast majority of patients will benefit greatly not only from early diagnosis, but also in-house management, which can lead to months to years of great quality of life.
Feline medicine updates
Many areas of active research are improving our understanding of feline medicine. We are learning more, almost daily, about some key feline diseases and will see some medications become more widely available this year; for example:
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is common in older cats. Anaemia may reduce the quality of life of affected cats, but also contributes to progression of CKD. Traditionally, erythropoietin or darbepoetin have been used, but require injecting and can be associated with adverse effects such as antibody formation that can even cause more severe anaemia. The drug molidustat (Varenzin, Elanco Animal Health) inhibits hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which leads to the cat producing more of its own erythropoietin, which increases the packed cell volume (Charles et al, 2023; Schmidt et al, 2026). This oral medication could allow earlier intervention in cats with CKD and anaemia to improve quality of life.
The first “medicated food” was authorised a few months ago. Vikaly (Virbac Animal Health) is a therapeutic renal diet that incorporates benazepril and has been authorised for treatment of cats with proteinuric CKD. Given the frequent compliance challenges that caregivers face, this diet may benefit many cats that otherwise would require oral medication with an ACE inhibitor or angiotensin receptor blockers.
Appetite support is often beneficial in cats with CKD and a range of chronic health conditions. Another newly authorised medication (Eluracat, Elanco Animal Health) contains the active ingredient capromorelin, a ghrelin agonist, which not only stimulates appetite but also release of growth hormone and IGF-1, which have positive anabolic effects such as increasing lean muscle mass.
Continuous glucose monitoring can be useful in the monitoring of cats with diabetes mellitus. The FreeStyle Libre 3 (Abbott) has been studied in cats with diabetes mellitus (Figure 1). This version is around 60% smaller, and a recent study showed it may have a longer lifespan on the cat than previous models (Tardo et al, 2026).
Neurological feline infectious peritonitis can present with very severe clinical signs due to meningoencephalitis, with clinical features such as tetraparesis, seizures, ataxia and altered mentation (Figure 2). Ocular signs can accompany the neurological signs and cats may also have effusions at the same time. However, the good news is that even cats with very severe neurological signs can recover. Treatment with GS-441524 results in an excellent response in the vast majority of cats, and oral treatment can be used from day one as long as the cat can swallow. However, remdesivir can be given IV for a few days if the cat is very severely affected. Anti-seizure medication should be given if needed, supportive care and, although under-researched, corticosteroids do seem to provide some benefit in severely affected cats, but usually can be weaned down and withdrawn once the cat shows improvement.
Exciting time
It is an exciting time in feline practice, with many developments applicable to primary care that can improve quality of life in affected cats. Join us on one or more of our CPD days to discuss these developments and more in a friendly and inclusive environment online. Visit www.vetprofessionals.com/store/courses for more details.
Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.
This article appeared in Vet Times (25 August 2026), Volume 56, Issue 34, Pages 10-11
Samantha Taylor is an RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine and EBVS specialist in internal medicine, and works at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists and for International Cat Care.
Sarah Caney is an RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine and works at Nantwich Pet Vets, as well as running Vet Professionals, providing CPD to veterinary professionals.
Kasia Purzycka is an RCVS, EBVS and American specialist in oncology, works at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists, and lectures nationally and internationally on oncology topics.
References
Charles S et al (2024). Use of molidustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, in chronic kidney disease-associated anemia in cats, J Vet Intern Med38(1): 197-204.
Schmidt F et al (2026). Effectiveness and long-term safety of repeated oral administrations of molidustat in the management of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in cats, J Vet Intern Med40(1): aalaf079.
Tardo AM et al (2026). Evaluation of the FreeStyle Libre 3 in client-owned diabetic cats, J Vet Intern Med40(1): aalaf049.