Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is common in older cats. Anaemia may reduce the quality of life of affected cats, but also contributes to progression of CKD. Traditionally, erythropoietin or darbepoetin have been used, but require injecting and can be associated with adverse effects such as antibody formation that can even cause more severe anaemia. The drug molidustat (Varenzin, Elanco Animal Health) inhibits hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which leads to the cat producing more of its own erythropoietin, which increases the packed cell volume (Charles et al, 2023; Schmidt et al, 2026). This oral medication could allow earlier intervention in cats with CKD and anaemia to improve quality of life.

The first “medicated food” was authorised a few months ago. Vikaly (Virbac Animal Health) is a therapeutic renal diet that incorporates benazepril and has been authorised for treatment of cats with proteinuric CKD. Given the frequent compliance challenges that caregivers face, this diet may benefit many cats that otherwise would require oral medication with an ACE inhibitor or angiotensin receptor blockers.

Appetite support is often beneficial in cats with CKD and a range of chronic health conditions. Another newly authorised medication (Eluracat, Elanco Animal Health) contains the active ingredient capromorelin, a ghrelin agonist, which not only stimulates appetite but also release of growth hormone and IGF-1, which have positive anabolic effects such as increasing lean muscle mass.

Continuous glucose monitoring can be useful in the monitoring of cats with diabetes mellitus. The FreeStyle Libre 3 (Abbott) has been studied in cats with diabetes mellitus ( Figure 1 ). This version is around 60% smaller, and a recent study showed it may have a longer lifespan on the cat than previous models (Tardo et al, 2026).

). This version is around 60% smaller, and a recent study showed it may have a longer lifespan on the cat than previous models (Tardo et al, 2026). Neurological feline infectious peritonitis can present with very severe clinical signs due to meningoencephalitis, with clinical features such as tetraparesis, seizures, ataxia and altered mentation (Figure 2). Ocular signs can accompany the neurological signs and cats may also have effusions at the same time. However, the good news is that even cats with very severe neurological signs can recover. Treatment with GS-441524 results in an excellent response in the vast majority of cats, and oral treatment can be used from day one as long as the cat can swallow. However, remdesivir can be given IV for a few days if the cat is very severely affected. Anti-seizure medication should be given if needed, supportive care and, although under-researched, corticosteroids do seem to provide some benefit in severely affected cats, but usually can be weaned down and withdrawn once the cat shows improvement.

Exciting time

It is an exciting time in feline practice, with many developments applicable to primary care that can improve quality of life in affected cats. Join us on one or more of our CPD days to discuss these developments and more in a friendly and inclusive environment online. Visit www.vetprofessionals.com/store/courses for more details.