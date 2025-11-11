Such use may be described as prophylactic, as it is intended to prevent the development of an infection rather than the treatment of an existing issue. The most common indication for prophylactic antibiotic administration in dogs and cats is for surgical antimicrobial prophylaxis (SAP). SAP accounts for approximately 15% of all antimicrobial use in cats and dogs3, and a very similar proportion (12% to 17%) of inpatient antimicrobial prescriptions in humans4. Ensuring that each prescription is necessary and appropriate is a key principle of antimicrobial stewardship (indeed, this concept represents the P of PROTECT ME).