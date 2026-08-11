Potassium channel opener

Minoxidil binds to intracellular adenosine triphosphate-sensitive potassium channels expressed in the arteriolar vascular smooth muscle, heart, pancreas and brain. When a potassium ion (K+) channel opens, K+ efflux increases, causing lowered membrane potential (hyperpolarisation of the cells), closure of voltage-activated calcium (Ca2+) channels, decreased Ca2+ entry, resulting in the relaxation of smooth muscle within the arterioles. Vasodilation may persist for up to 72 hours, and severe hypotension can lead to circulatory shock. Hypotension also causes cells to switch to anaerobic metabolism, producing excess lactate and resulting in metabolic acidosis.