Stage B – subclinical

Stage B is the more challenging phase to identify. In addition, stratifying dogs into stage B1 or B2 is a key part of management of MVD. Since 2016, we have considered that treatment with pimobendan (0.25mg/kg to 0.3mg/kg orally every 12 hours) in stage B2 represents standard of care. In the EPIC study (Boswood et al, 2016), dogs in the subclinical stage that had cardiomegaly on both echocardiographic and radiographic measures were randomised to receive either pimobendan or a placebo (identical in packaging and flavour, but not containing the active drug). Data showed several important improvements in the pimobendan-treated group, when compared to the placebo group: