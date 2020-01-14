Table 1. Summary of the 2019 American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) consensus staging criteria and therapeutic recommendations (modified by the author)

Stage A Stage B1 Stage B2 Stage C Stage D

Description Myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) is not present, but the patient is at higher-than-average risk for developing the disease (for example, cavalier King Charles spaniels). MMVD is present. No evidence of cardiac remodelling on echocardiography or thoracic radiographsa. MMVD is present. Evidence of cardiac remodelling on echocardiography or thoracic radiographsa. MMVD is present and severe enough to have caused at least one episode of congestive heart failure. MMVD is present and severe enough to have caused refractory congestive heart failure.

Conservative management None None • Sleeping respiratory rate monitoring

• “Cardiac” dietb

• Regular exercisec • Sleeping respiratory rate monitoring

• “Cardiac” dietb

• Regular gentle exercise • Sleeping respiratory rate monitoring

• “Cardiac” dietb

• Regular gentle exercise

Therapeutic management None None • Pimobendan

• Surgical interventiond

• Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors?

• Spironolactone? • Furosemide or torasemide

• Pimobendan

• Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

• Spironolactone

• Surgical interventiond,? Same as stage C, but further interventions are often necessary to control clinical signs.

Rechecks Annually by auscultation. Annually by echocardiography (or radiography if echocardiography is unavailable). Biannually by echocardiography (or radiography if echocardiography is unavailable). Ideally every three to four months. Whenever needed to stabilise the clinical condition.

a Criteria for inclusion in group B2 include murmur intensity greater than or equal to 3/6; left atrium:aorta ratio greater than or equal to 1.6 on echocardiography; left ventricular internal diameter in diastole, normalised for bodyweight, greater than or equal to 1.7 on echocardiography; and breed-adjusted radiographic vertebral heart score greater than 10.5.

b Mild dietary sodium restriction, and provision of a highly palatable diet with adequate protein and calories for maintaining optimal body condition.

c Regular gentle lead walks are believed to reduce the progression of muscle wasting and sarcopenia causing exercise intolerance and lethargy.

d Mitral valve repair is possible, although financial affordability and availability of specialist centres in the area may represent limiting factors in some cases.