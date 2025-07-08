There is only so much that clients can take in and meaningfully retain, however, and this leads to a few questions we need to ask ourselves: are we better to give a very brief pathophysiological explanation and then check with the client if they would like more information? Would they prefer us to direct them to further resources and, if so, do we have them readily available? Analgesics form our prime approach to addressing the biological factors and should be coupled with physical therapy. As the biopsychosocial approach suggests, though, other patient-specific and caregiver-specific needs require thought to develop a more complete management plan and ensure the best outcomes for the pet.