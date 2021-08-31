Lymphocytes producing antibody against the target can be identified and retrieved from the microarray, and genes coding for heavy and light-chain variable fragments can be amplified and inserted into expression vectors. A mammalian cell line, such as Chinese hamster ovary cells, can then be transfected with both the heavy and light-chain expression vectors to obtain supernatants containing the whole antibody molecules from where the antibody can be purified. Using this process avoids the need for modification of the antibody since the constant and variable regions are already from the target species.