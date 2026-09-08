Of note, firocoxib is the only NSAID in the UK that has a perioperative licence specifically for dental surgery; however, the supporting studies are not readily available. In the US, deracoxib has a licence for dental surgery based on a study in dogs undergoing one or more dental extraction, without nerve blocks and using butorphanol as the opioid (Bienhoff et al, 2012). Dogs in one group (n = 31) received deracoxib 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg by mouth and the other group (n = 31) received no analgesia. Dogs were pain scored with a modified Glasgow pain scale and assessed across three days. Rescue analgesia was required in 15% of dogs in the NSAID group and 66% in the placebo group. Three of the four NSAID dogs were rescued the day of surgery, whereas the remaining dog was rescued the day after surgery. Of the placebo dogs, 16 were rescued the day of surgery, three were rescued the day after surgery and the remaining dog was rescued two days after surgery.