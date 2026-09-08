Summary points

Parasiticide use is a decision-making process, not a simple choice between good and bad products.

Decisions must consider animal health, public health, environmental impact, potential resistance and practicality.

Experience, beliefs and individual circumstances shape how risks and treatments are evaluated.

Parasite control strategies should evolve with changes in epidemiology, environment and patient needs.

Responsible use involves selecting appropriate treatments, using them correctly and monitoring outcomes.

This article appeared in Vet Times (8 September 2026), Volume 56, Issue 36, Pages 10-13

Hany Elsheikha is a professor of interdisciplinary parasitology in the global health department in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, University of Nottingham (SVMS-UoN). He is also a European Veterinary Parasitology College diplomate, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland, and a fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Hany earned his PhD from Michigan State University and was awarded the prestigious American Society for Microbiology/National Center for Infectious Diseases post-doctoral fellowship. Since joining SVMS-UoN, he has been spearheading the development and delivery of parasitology teaching. Also, he has established a multidisciplinary research programme focused on decoding the interkingdom chemical communication between the host cells and neuropathogenic protozoan parasites, with a special interest in Toxoplasma gondii. Hany has published more than 270 peer-reviewed papers and many other articles in professional magazines and science communication journals. He has published eight books in veterinary, tropical and medical parasitology for students, residents and professionals.