Oocysts are thought to be rarely shed by dogs, but when shed can be passed in large numbers. These oocysts are not immediately infective but require time to sporulate in the environment. This process typically takes around one to three days. Vertical transmission of the parasite is also possible, which is highly efficient in cattle but can also occur in dogs. It has been reported that between 7.3 per cent and 50 per cent of pups born to N caninum-positive dams might become infected transplacentally (Grellet and Mila, 2024).