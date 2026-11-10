10 Nov 2026
Ian Wright BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS discusses transmission, clinical signs and treatment of this species, which can be spread from pets to livestock.
Image: Ekaterina / Adobe Stock
Neospora caninum is closely related to Toxoplasma gondii and, prior to its initial recognition in 1984 and classification as a distinct genus and species in 1988, infections were misdiagnosed as toxoplasmosis (Dubey and Schares, 2011). Since then, key differences have been identified between N caninum and T gondii in terms of their natural host range and definitive hosts.
Canids act as definitive hosts for N caninum and it is a significant pathogen with a global distribution. It is a cause of severe neuromuscular disease in dogs and the most common cause of infectious abortion in cattle, leading to significant economic losses to beef and dairy farmers (Reichel et al, 2013). Unlike T gondii, however, it is not thought to pose a significant zoonotic risk.
Dogs acquire the infection mainly by ingesting cysts containing bradyzoites in tissues of a range of infected intermediate hosts – in particular, cattle. Oocysts form in the intestines of dogs and are then passed in faeces.
Oocysts are thought to be rarely shed by dogs, but when shed can be passed in large numbers. These oocysts are not immediately infective but require time to sporulate in the environment. This process typically takes around one to three days. Vertical transmission of the parasite is also possible, which is highly efficient in cattle but can also occur in dogs. It has been reported that between 7.3 per cent and 50 per cent of pups born to N caninum-positive dams might become infected transplacentally (Grellet and Mila, 2024).
Age-related seroprevalence data, however, indicate that the majority of dogs become infected after birth, as correlation exists between seroprevalence and age. Dogs eating placentas from aborting cattle, scavenging and predating infected small mammals, and consumption of infected raw beef have all been identified as routes of transmission in dogs.
N caninum infection is subclinical in most adult dogs, with clinical neosporosis being associated with immunosuppression or concurrent disease.
Clinical neosporosis is seen most commonly in dogs between five weeks and less than six months old, with neurological and muscular abnormalities predominating as a creeping paralysis. Clinical signs where neosporosis should be considered as a differential include progressive limb paresis, muscle atrophy, quadriceps contracture, forelimb hyperextension, head tilt and muscular pain. The paralysis is progressive and can lead to myositis, articular deformation, cervical weakness, dysphagia, megaoesophagus and death.
In addition, diarrhoea, ataxia, multifocal pulmonary consolidation, myocarditis and encephalitis can occur. It is common for several litter mates to be affected, although not necessarily simultaneously.
Older dogs may present with a variety of clinical signs and pathological changes due to reactivation of latent infection, including myositis, myocarditis, meningoencephalitis, pancreatitis, and peritonitis with associated peritoneal effusion.
CNS pathology can present with ataxia, circling, head tilt, nystagmus, hypermetria, head tremors, delayed placing reactions, cervical hyperesthesia, and seizures. Ulcerative dermatitis and pneumonia have also been reported.
Shedding of oocysts by dogs is a rare event and unpredictable, and it correlates poorly with clinical signs. If present, oocysts will be unsporulated (Figure 1) and typically measure 12×10.5µm.
Diagnosis of clinical neosporosis in dogs, however, is therefore dependent on a combination of clinical signs and serum antibody detection. Negative serology should be interpreted with care, as clinical signs may develop before antibodies are present. Puppies, however, usually seroconvert about two to three weeks following infection, and antibody levels are commonly high in clinically affected animals.
Ideally, testing of paired serum samples two to four weeks apart is recommended to demonstrate seroconversion. Seroprevalence increases in dog populations with age, with many subclinical seropositive adult dogs, and positive serology in adult dogs with relevant clinical signs should be interpreted with care. This is in case other causes for the clinical signs are present. PCR can be carried out on cerebrospinal fluid or muscle biopsies for confirmation.
Clinical neosporosis in adult dogs is often secondary to other pathological processes or infections, and underlying causes for immunosuppression or alteration should be investigated.
Treatment of clinical neosporosis in dogs can be difficult and outcomes variable. Prognosis becomes poorer as disease progresses and tends to be most effective before muscular contraction occurs. As such, when clinical signs are suggestive of clinical neosporosis, it is advised to begin treatment as soon as possible and not to wait for serological results.
Treatment with clindamycin can be useful at 12.5mg/kg to 20mg/kg twice daily for up to eight weeks.
No evidence exists to suggest that treatment has any effect on oocyst shedding, so the use of antibiotics is contraindicated in dogs not exhibiting clinical signs, irrelevant of their serological status.
Abortion and stillbirth due to N caninum result in significant economic loss in the beef and dairy industries (Reichel et al, 2013). The low number and frequency of oocyst shedding by dogs suggests that vertical transmission is the primary driver of high infection rates in cattle (Cardoso et al, 2012).
The occurrence of sporadic, clustered outbreaks of abortions, however, suggests that oocyst exposure occurs and is a significant cause of epidemic abortion. As such, control measures should be put in place to minimise these risks for farmers (Dubey and Schares, 2006).
Minimising the risk of infection to dogs will also help to reduce the incidence of clinical neosporosis and its potentially serious outcomes.
Control measures include:
Hammondia species, T gondii and Sarcocystis species are all closely related protozoa that may infect dogs. All have similar life cycles, with dogs being exposed to infection in similar fashion.
Neurological, ocular and myositis signs have all been reported in dogs suffering from clinical toxoplasmosis. Risk factors for dogs developing disease appear to be similar to N caninum and a similar treatment regime can be employed.
Dogs do not act as definitive hosts for T gondii and pose no zoonotic risk. Hammondia species can cause diarrhoea in already immunocompromised dogs, but it tends to be self limiting if underlying issues are addressed (Reichel et al, 2007). Within the genus Sarcocystis, several species parasitise dogs as definitive hosts. No zoonotic risk from dogs exists, but if cattle are exposed to oocysts passed in faeces, then this can lead to meat and offal condemnation due to the presence of tissue cysts (Figure 2).
The same precautions in regard to dogs should, therefore, be put in place to minimise the risk of cattle exposure to infection.
Neospora remains a significant pathogen of dogs and cause of abortion in cattle.
Awareness of the parasites among companion animal vets is crucial so effective control measures can be put in place.
Simple precautions can help keep pets and livestock safe. These measures will also help to protect livestock and dogs from a range of closely related protozoa.
It is also important to recognise that while N caninum, Sarcocystis species, Hammondia species and T gondii are all parasites of veterinary significance in dogs, canine infection does not pose a significant zoonotic threat.
Ian Wright is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire. He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is chairman and director of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), as well as guidelines director for ESCCAP Europe.