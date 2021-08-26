Clinical signs often associated with CM and SM are spontaneous vocalisation, spinal discomfort, head and ear rubbing or scratching, phantom scratching (that could mimic ear scratching), aversion to touch and behavioural changes (such as becoming anxious, timid, aggressive or withdrawn)30,31,36,37. These clinical signs are not specific of CM and SM. Therefore, even in predisposed breeds, comprehensive investigations including MRI and, if safe to perform, CSF collection and analysis are recommended to rule out other conditions that could present similar clinical signs (such as inflammatory diseases of the CNS and intervertebral disc diseases)38.