behaviour and mental status

posture

gait and postural reactions

palpation

pain perception

spinal reflexes

cranial nerves

A systematic approach to the neurological examination is very useful to standardise the technique and compare findings. Each case needs to be treated differently and, in some circumstances, it is best to perform the tests that are more relevant or less painful to the patients (especially when examining cats, as they are less tolerant towards being handled and restrained), or to avoid tests that may aggravate the animal’s conditions (postural reactions and gait evaluation in a patient with a suspected spinal fracture).