Summary

Neospora caninum is a protozoan that may cause neurological signs in dogs. In naturally infected dogs, the predominant route of transmission is considered to be transplacental. With respect to neural and muscular tissues, parasite-containing lesions are found in the muscles, heart, brain, spinal cord, nerve roots, and retina. The clinical sign that should arouse suspicion of neosporosis in puppies less than six months old is ascending paresis/paralysis of the limbs. Older dogs may become ill from reactivation of a chronic subclinical infection. They often have signs of multifocal central nervous system (CNS) involvement. Demonstrating serum antibodies to N caninum can help confirm the diagnosis of neosporosis. Tachyzoites may be found in aspirates or smears from any parasitised tissue or body f luid. Magnetic resonance imaging may help in the diagnosis of CNS and muscle lesions in course of the neosporosis. Puppies that develop severe signs in two to three days are less likely to improve than dogs with more chronic signs. In adult dogs with acute lower motor neuron paralysis and/or CNS involvement, early treatment may be successful. In dogs, N caninum can be transmitted repeatedly through successive litters and this tendency should be considered when planning the breeding of Neospora infected bitches.