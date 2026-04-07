Ella Fitzgerald graduated from University College Dublin in 2008, then worked for five years in mixed and small animal practice in Ireland and the UK. She completed two internships and a three-year diagnostic imaging residency at the RVC in 2017. Ella is currently working remotely as part of the radiology team at the RVC and consultant radiologist for Antech Imaging Services, while also providing ultrasound services for her local first opinion practice in County Kerry.