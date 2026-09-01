The International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) defines pain as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with, or resembling that associated with, actual or potential tissue damage”. This revised definition, introduced in 2020, reflects the complex nature of pain and recognises that painful experiences may occur even in the absence of obvious tissue injury. Furthermore, the IASP acknowledges that pain is influenced by biological, psychological and social factors, and that the inability to verbally communicate does not negate the possibility of experiencing pain. These principles are particularly relevant in veterinary medicine, where assessment relies on recognising behavioural and physiological indicators rather than patient self-reporting.