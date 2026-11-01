In cats, administration of exogenous insulin does not always need to coincide precisely with meal times. Owners should nevertheless disclose all snacks, treats and additional foods to the veterinary staff constructing the feeding care plan for the case because unaccounted energy intake can interfere; milk, broths and soups should also be included when calculating intake. Where appropriate, the cat’s established feeding pattern may be continued. Free-choice feeding means offering a measured total daily ration that the cat may eat at different times, whereas ad libitum feeding provides unrestricted access to food.