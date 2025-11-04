Advice must be clearly conveyed to the owner when discussing the use of an elimination food trial. These trials are often difficult to interpret in dermatological disease. Confirmation of a diagnosis can be made of an adverse food reaction when the clinical signs recur after the animal is challenged with its original diet, which can be up to two to four weeks. Always give the client written instructions describing the requirements of the elimination trial and feeding quantities. Details on how to contact an advising veterinary nurse can prove useful if the owners have any questions during the trial or require support. Giving good, clear instructions, both verbal and written, can help in aiding with compliance.