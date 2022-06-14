The nursing team administered his medications, monitored his vital parameters and provided assisted feeding via his oesophageal tube. He tolerated his tube feeding well; however, he continued to lose weight, which was addressed by increasing his caloric intake. He was fed a blended gastrointestinal diet to reduce the risk of digestive upset and help with digestion. He continued to be tube fed for three weeks for fear of inducing aspiration if fed by mouth. Even though he was very keen to eat by this point, it was in his best interest to continue assisted feeding.