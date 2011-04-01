Summary

FELINE upper respiratory tract disease (FURT) is also commonly referred to as cat ’flu. FURT is a common syndrome that involves several primary infectious agents. Signs are similar to a human cold, hence the cat ’flu tag. All cats are susceptible, but some are more prone to severe infections. There are four main infectious agents that can cause the syndrome. These are feline herpes virus, feline calicivirus, Bordetella bronchiseptica and Chlamydophila felis. Cats may have one or more of these pathogens simultaneously. Kittens and immunosuppressed cats are particularly at risk because their poor immune system makes them more susceptible. Although vaccination can reduce the risk of cat ’flu, vaccinated cats can still contract or carry it. This article will discuss the four infectious agents, diagnosis of the syndrome, prevention and the importance of nursing care, including assisted feeding and nebulisation.