Observation of the patient’s posture, movement and reflexes can help determine the progress of its condition. Does the patient have normal posture? Does the patient have normal muscle mass and tone? These observations will help achieve an accurate diagnosis and assessment. Looking at the patient’s movement is another important factor; for example, is movement voluntary or involuntary? If the patient is able to walk, gait assessment is also useful. Is the patient ataxic? Are the patient’s limb movements exaggerated (hypermetria) or smaller than normal (hypometria)? Can the patient move or wag it’s tail? All of this information is used to identify the location of the spinal cord injury. Distinguishing upper motor neuron (UMN) and lower motor neuron signs (LMN) will also help to locate the injury site (Table 1). Local reflexes should be tested at least once, if not twice, daily to assess progress. These reflexes include: patellar reflex, perineal reflex, withdrawal reflex and panniculus.