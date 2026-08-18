Maintenance of patient’s nutritional status

It is imperative to try to ensure adequate intake of energy, protein, fats, minerals and vitamins, levels of which are all greatly increased by cancer – particularly in the presence of rapidly growing malignant tumours. This often requires multiple meals a day and, if voluntary intake is insufficient, assisted feeding techniques should be employed (Davies, 2025). Pets should be weighed regularly with muscle mass assessment, and energy intake in the form of fats and proteins adjusted accordingly. Feeding a highly digestible diet with high-quality protein consisting of a high amount of essential amino acids and minimum amounts of aromatic amino acid (leucine and isoleucine) and other amino acids (serine, glycine and glutamine) is known to support tumour growth (Jiménez-Alonso et al, 2023; Chen et al, 2024; Lyu et al, 2025; Huang et al, 2025). Although cats and dog can use carbohydrates for energy, high carbohydrate diets should be avoided, as they are not essential nutrients and are preferentially used for energy by cancer cells.