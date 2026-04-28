The profession should be able to rely on pet food labels to give accurate advice, but in recent years it has been shown that pet foods labelled as “complete” are usually not complete. In the UK, one study (Davies et al, 2017) showed that only 6% (six out of 97) of wet and 38% (30 out of 80) of dry food were fully compliant for minerals and trace elements, and many were so imbalanced that they presented a serious health risk to pets; for example, for copper, 20% of wet food failed to meet minimum requirements, while 29% of wet foods and 20% of dry foods had inappropriate Ca:P ratio.