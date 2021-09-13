A fear exists that just starting the discussion of nutrition can open a whole can of worms regarding which diet is best, but there are ways to give recommendations that are in the best interest to the animal and the owner. Ninety per cent of pet owners have reported they want a nutritional recommendation from their vet, but when being seen in practice, only 15% of clients actually perceived receiving one (Pet Nutrition Alliance, 2011). Pet owners want you to discuss nutrition with them; don’t be afraid to talk about food.