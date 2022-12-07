Our patients will be communicating information about physical and emotional health all the time. They are giving us the clues that something is wrong. We must learn to read what they are saying. Assessment of pain in patients can be challenging as several underlying pathophysiological mechanisms may be present. However, identifying the presence of chronic pain can be most effectively achieved by asking the right questions, at the right time, to enable the formation of an accurate patient profile. Utilising effective pain scoring tools will enable a targeted approach: