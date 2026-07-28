Care should also be taken when interacting with painful cats at the veterinary clinic, as they will likely be in a protective emotional state (Rodan et al, 2022). Many cats suffering from conditions such as osteoarthritis will also be elderly and many have reduced muscle mass and intervertebral disc disease, making prolonged handling and sitting on hard surfaces uncomfortable. Measures such as ensuring cats use soft, thick and warm bedding on examination tables, not hyper-extending limbs for cannula placements, giving cats breaks between procedures and allowing them to position themselves however they feel most comfortable can minimise any additional discomfort these cats might experience (Rodan et al, 2022).