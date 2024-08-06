Feline perspective

Although many similarities exist between arthritis in cats and dogs – a high prevalence on radiographs, and recognised under-diagnosis and under-treatment (O’Neill et al, 2014; Taylor and Robertson, 2004) – many differences of course also exist. Less is known about the aetiology of feline arthritis compared to dogs. Their behaviour within a veterinary setting also tends to differ from the home environment (Perry, 2020), and a full orthopaedic examination may be limited by their temperament (Perry and Meneghetti, 2023). These hindrances to veterinary-led observations make owner observations and the use of validated questionnaires such as the Feline Musculoskeletal Pain Screening Checklist (Panel 1; Enomoto et al, 2020) vital for recognition and monitoring of arthritis.