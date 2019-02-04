ABSTRACT

OA is the most commonly encountered musculoskeletal disorder, and results in a complex pain state involving both nociceptive and neuropathic mechanisms. The disease is incurable, with negative consequences related to pain, mobility impairment and decreased quality of life. Treatment aims to palliate the painful symptoms associated with the condition. However, pain is a subjective experience, unique to each individual, and despite tailored, multimodal management strategies, management of pain in patients with OA remains disappointing. This has led to a quest to better understand the mechanism of OA-related pain.