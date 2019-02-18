For the hip joint, as in Wolfy’s case, arthrodesis is not possible and, therefore, the alternative surgical option would have been a femoral head and neck excision (FHNE). While FHNE cannot be anticipated to result in normal function of the hip joint, functional results are achieved in the majority of patients and complications are uncommon. Owners should be warned, however, that in dogs with bilateral hip OA, bilateral surgeries may be more likely to be necessary with an FHNE than following THR.