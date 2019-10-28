In lower vertebrates, CBD is also reported to have immunomodulatory (Sacerdote et al, 2005), anti-hyperalgesic (Costa et al, 2004; Comelli et al, 2008), antinociceptive (Shiue et al, 2017; Cui et al, 2011) and anti-inflammatory actions (Di Marzo et al, 2004; Malfait et al, 2000), making it an attractive therapeutic option in dogs with OA. Several companies distribute nutraceutical derivatives of industrial hemp, rich in cannabinoids for pets, yet little scientific evidence regarding safe and effective dosing exists. A study assessed the safety and analgesic efficacy of a CBD-based oil in dogs with OA, as well as evaluating basic oral pharmacokinetics (Gamble et al, 2018).