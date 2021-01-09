To gain efficient information to formulate the effective weight management plan, asking open-ended questions can prove beneficial. This is best achieved by asking the owner why he or she thinks his or her animal is putting on weight; also ask if he or she understands the consequences of the animal being overweight. It is commonplace to have emotive answers such as: “I feel guilty if I do not give them a treat – especially when they look so sad at the treat drawer.” This information will help build a rapport with the client, but also provide information about the owner’s perspective and any possible challenges that may need to be addressed (Linder, 2014).