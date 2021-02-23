In children, being overweight is related to their parents’ permissive style of parenting. In a recent study (van Herwijnen et al, 2020) 2,303 Dutch dog owners completed a modified 32-item parenting styles and dimensions questionnaire used in people, and overweight/obese dogs were overrepresented in the quartile of dog owners with the highest level of permissive parenting. Supplementary logistic regression analyses showed risk factors for a BCS of 6 or higher included having little exercise, being of older age, neutered or owned by someone with lower level education. It is important to address dog owners’ permissiveness in parenting their dogs.