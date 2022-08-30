Strict control of calorie intake

Feed according to estimated energy requirements, but adjust up or down in response to bodyweight changes.

Use small bowls (owners tend to fill them).

Feed low calorie (low fat, high protein, high fibre) foods (Wei et al, 2011a; German et al, 2010; Vasconcellos et al, 2009) – especially to high-risk patients such as the Labrador retriever, neutered pets or pets with reducing ability to exercise.

Avoid unnecessary calories – snacks, treats, leftovers and supplements.

Use part of main ration as treats and/or reduce amount of main ration to compensate for treat calories.

Feed multiple small meals per day – this increases calorie use for digestion and absorption.

Advise owners against feeding less of a regular diet – this can result in nutrient deficiencies (Linder et al, 2012).

Adding water to foods can increase satiety and reduce calorie intake in cats (Cameron et al, 2011; Wei, 2011b).

Use veterinary therapeutic diets rather than revert back to regular foods once weight loss has been achieved in overweight pets (German et al, 2012a).