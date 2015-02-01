Wax can be collected on a cotton applicator and mounted in either liquid paraffin or potassium hydroxide on a microscope slide (Figure 4). When mounted in liquid paraffin the mites are not killed and remain motile within the specimen, aiding identification. However, if the sample is not to be viewed for some time after collection, mites may die and curl up on the slide in liquid paraffin. The author’s preference is, therefore, to use potassium hydroxide, which – although it will kill mites – has the ability to clear the sample, often making identification of the mites much easier.