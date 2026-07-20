Although uveitis can affect any cat or dog, certain breeds can be predisposed, for example, golden retrievers. Definitive diagnosis of the underlying problem can be challenging as there are a wide range of causes, including primary ocular causes (for example, corneal ulcers, cataracts, ocular trauma) and secondary systemic disease (for example, infectious or inflammatory diseases, and neoplasia). In some cases, an underlying cause is not identified, and these cases are referred to as “idiopathic”.