Tumour behaviour differs between dogs and cats and also varies depending on the location of the melanoma within the eye. Eyelid melanomas are more common in dogs than cats and tend to behave more benignly than their oral counterparts. Conjunctival melanomas have a slightly higher metastatic risk in cats than dogs (14 per cent versus 10 per cent) and a much higher mortality rate (61 per cent versus five per cent). Limbal melanomas tend to be benign in nature, but can be rapidly progressive in young dogs and can occasionally be malignant in cats. Uveal melanomas are the most common intraocular neoplasms in dogs and cats. Anterior uveal melanomas usually behave benignly in dogs with a low metastatic rate (about five per cent), whereas in cats the metastatic rate of diffuse iridal melanomas may be as high as 63 per cent. Choroidal melanomas tend to be aggressive in cats, but are of more variable behaviour in dogs.