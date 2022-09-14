Multimodal treatment approach

What is a multimodal treatment approach and how does it work in relation to senior pet health? Imagine the pieces of a jigsaw – we need them all to be in the right place and the same time to achieve the full picture on our patient’s health profile. We need to be considering the “bigger picture” by incorporating all aspects of the pet’s life into our nurse clinics, to aid in the development of functional and effective models of care. Consider pre-existing health issues, lifestyle, diet, body condition score, nutrition and exercise. The identification of opportunities to refer to rehabilitation or enhanced clinical provision should be reviewed regularly.