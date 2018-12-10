Figure 4b to 4g. A total body CT scan for clinical staging of the dog at the level of the palmar surface of the left front paw. Polyostotic osteolytic lesions in the axial (T13) and appendicular skeleton (left humerus, bilateral iliac bones and IV metacarpal bone of the front left paw). Two small soft tissue nodules are evident in the left cranial and right middle lung lobes. Lesions are indicated with a green arrow.

Ultrasound examination has an important role in the evaluation of the site, size and extent of any tumour mass in the body. It is superior to radiography for assessment of abdominal organs and soft tissue lesions in the neck – and on limbs – because it allows identification of the extension of the lesion and its relationship with adjacent organs. Ultrasonography also allows guided fine needle aspirates of lymph nodes, liver and spleen to be collected for cytology, and measurement of the lymph nodes for initial staging and monitoring of the treatment response (Figure 5).