An excellent example of this in the clinic is the ability to test for the BRAF V595E mutation in patients with possible bladder or prostatic urothelial carcinoma. Historically, this has been a diagnostic challenge because the chronic inflammatory change seen in epithelial cells on urinalysis can resemble actual neoplastic change. Fine-needle aspiration is also contraindicated or requires great care due to the risk of tumour cell seeding. The reported specificity of 100% means that a positive test indicates the dog does have neoplasia. However, the sensitivity is in the 80% range, meaning 20% of dogs with bladder or prostatic neoplasia will return a negative test.