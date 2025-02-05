Can we work together to ensure families, and their pets stay together at a time of need? The human-animal bond is a mutually beneficial relationship between human and animal. The key is the word “mutual”, which means we must have the animals’ needs considered alongside the humans. Veterinary practice does not just treat animals. We have a unique window into the human-animal bond in action. We counsel, listen and work with humans, taking into consideration medical needs and barriers, finances and well-being. It is impossible to just treat the pet.